First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IFF opened at $79.59 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.18 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.72.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.