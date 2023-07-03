First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $34,073,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $30,955,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $16,517,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $16,268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter valued at $15,733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded MasterBrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

Shares of MasterBrand stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. MasterBrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.10.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter.

MasterBrand Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.