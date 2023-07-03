First Hawaiian Bank Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after buying an additional 5,638,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,897,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $523,063,000 after buying an additional 566,895 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,457,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $488,795,000 after buying an additional 47,664 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $277,618,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,267,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,764,000 after buying an additional 290,285 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.46.

HIG opened at $72.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.56. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

