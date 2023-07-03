First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.35.

Arista Networks Trading Up 1.7 %

ANET stock opened at $162.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.31 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $5,764,768.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares in the company, valued at $11,813,878.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $53,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $288,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 35,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total value of $5,764,768.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,813,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,146 shares of company stock valued at $30,831,580. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.