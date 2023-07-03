First United Bank & Trust Has $827,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First United Bank & Trust cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.5 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

