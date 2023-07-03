Flower City Capital Takes $257,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Alphabet accounts for about 0.3% of Flower City Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Alphabet stock opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,489.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $3,939,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 794,165 shares of company stock valued at $23,767,530. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

