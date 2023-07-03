Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FORD opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.50. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.66 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

