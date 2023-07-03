Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX) versus Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Critical Comparison

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Free Report) and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRTX – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 137.05 -$42.86 million ($1.11) -4.33 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics $6.94 million 0.60 -$21.10 million ($4.72) -0.15

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. Acumen Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -23.36% -22.53% Fresh Tracks Therapeutics -232.77% -145.43% -115.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

64.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Fresh Tracks Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.55, meaning that its share price is 255% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fresh Tracks Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 227.44%. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 470.41%. Given Fresh Tracks Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fresh Tracks Therapeutics is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Fresh Tracks Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops FRTX-02 (BBI-02), an oral DYRK1A inhibitor that is completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; FRTX-10 (BBI-10), a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases; and FRTX-03, a topical DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of mild-to-moderate skin conditions, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. has license and collaboration agreements with Carna Biosciences, Inc., and Voronoi Inc. The company was formerly known as Brickell Biotech, Inc. and changed its name to Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2022. Fresh Tracks Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

