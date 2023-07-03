FSC Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 593 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

NYSE CVX opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

