FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZING – Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition stock opened at $10.43 on Monday. FTAC Zeus Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

Get FTAC Zeus Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of FTAC Zeus Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,327,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 929.6% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,539,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 658.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,199,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 939,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAC Zeus Acquisition by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,671,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 918,617 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTAC Zeus Acquisition

FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAC Zeus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.