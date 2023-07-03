FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Issued By Zacks Research

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTLT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Catalent from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair lowered Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $43.36 on Monday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $115.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Catalent had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.44 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,315,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,648,000 after purchasing an additional 525,992 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Catalent by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,695,000 after buying an additional 67,054 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.