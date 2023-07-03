FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Issued By Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report issued on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.50. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$59.59 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.65%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 1.9 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.50 to C$28.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.95.

OR stock opened at C$20.36 on Monday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$11.90 and a 52 week high of C$24.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.66. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Osisko Gold Royalties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.76, for a total value of C$108,794.00. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.