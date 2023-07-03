FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC) Lowered by Analyst

American Resources Co. (NASDAQ:AREC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of American Resources in a report released on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for American Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share.

AREC opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49. American Resources has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $153.29 million, a P/E ratio of -98.00 and a beta of 0.28.

American Resources ( NASDAQ:AREC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.20 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American Resources by 230.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 387,375 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Resources by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,563,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 362,517 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in American Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 857,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 182,239 shares during the last quarter. 12.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

