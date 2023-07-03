FY2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued on Friday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.25. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.00 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on C. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE:C opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 55,347 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

