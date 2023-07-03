FY2023 EPS Estimates for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Increased by Northland Capmk

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Northland Capmk analyst N. Chokshi now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.16 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Franklin Covey’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $71.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Covey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Franklin Covey from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. Franklin Covey has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.07. The firm has a market cap of $604.97 million, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Covey

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Franklin Covey by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.