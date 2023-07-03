FY2023 EPS Estimates for KeyCorp Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for KeyCorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of KEY stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,243 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Victor B. Alexander bought 8,500 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.83 per share, for a total transaction of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,428.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,070.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock worth $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

