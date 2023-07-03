FY2024 EPS Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.26) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.90). The consensus estimate for Viracta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.22) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Viracta Therapeutics from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $1.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. The company has a market cap of $54.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,227,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,114,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after acquiring an additional 207,108 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,487,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 156,402 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 662,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 120,169 shares during the last quarter. 31.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide. Its lead product candidate is Nana-val, an all-oral combination therapy of its proprietary investigational drug, nanatinostat, and the antiviral agent valganciclovir.

