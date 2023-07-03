Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of GLMD opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.
