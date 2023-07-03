Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLMD opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.11. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

