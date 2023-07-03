General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 9,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Activity

General Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock opened at $215.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.66. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.17%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

