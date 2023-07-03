Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $351.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.89. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $322.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

