George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) & Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Head-To-Head Survey

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Free Report) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares George Risk Industries and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Risk Industries 17.60% 7.44% 6.72% Alpine 4 -13.70% -22.12% -10.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for George Risk Industries and Alpine 4, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Risk Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alpine 4 has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 989.11%. Given Alpine 4’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than George Risk Industries.

0.1% of George Risk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 59.8% of George Risk Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 45.1% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

George Risk Industries has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine 4 has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares George Risk Industries and Alpine 4’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Risk Industries $20.74 million 2.51 $3.57 million N/A N/A Alpine 4 $104.56 million 0.48 -$12.88 million ($0.55) -3.67

George Risk Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine 4.

Summary

George Risk Industries beats Alpine 4 on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers. Its products are used for residential, commercial, industrial, and government installations. The company sells its products to security alarm distributors, alarm installers, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors of off-the-shelf keyboards. George Risk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is based in Kimball, Nebraska.

About Alpine 4

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial conglomerate in North America. The company offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry for productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that improve vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. It also designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. In addition, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; electronic contract manufacturing services; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufactures and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

