GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.39 on Monday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

