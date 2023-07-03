GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM opened at $1.39 on Monday. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.33.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

GigaMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Further Reading

