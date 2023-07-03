Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTIM opened at $3.40 on Monday. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $3.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the period. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

