GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys New Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.82.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $204.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.34. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $132.08 and a one year high of $205.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 49.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

