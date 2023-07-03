GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Invests $37,000 in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 119,605.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,372,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,351,000 after buying an additional 3,369,295 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 169,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after buying an additional 89,792 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

USXF opened at $35.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $719 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $36.14.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.0874 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

