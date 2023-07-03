GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKH. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Black Hills Trading Down 0.1 %

BKH stock opened at $60.26 on Monday. Black Hills Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.59.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Transactions at Black Hills

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Further Reading

