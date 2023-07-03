GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $199,000. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of RA stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $20.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.199 per share. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,163.64%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

