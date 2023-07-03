GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Takes $37,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,600.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,184.60 on Monday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $615.54 and a 52-week high of $1,365.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 97.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,248.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,166.44.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

