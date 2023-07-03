GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) versus Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) Critical Comparison

GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF – Free Report) and Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM – Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and Motorsport Games, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GungHo Online Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorsport Games 0 1 0 0 2.00

Motorsport Games has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential downside of 86.05%. Given Motorsport Games’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than GungHo Online Entertainment.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

2.6% of GungHo Online Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Motorsport Games shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Motorsport Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and Motorsport Games’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $53.82 0.35 Motorsport Games $10.32 million 1.47 -$35.99 million ($20.09) -0.21

GungHo Online Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GungHo Online Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and Motorsport Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Motorsport Games -297.23% -295.23% -119.68%

Summary

GungHo Online Entertainment beats Motorsport Games on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. plans, develops, operates, and distributes online computer games, smartphone applications, and console games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co., Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Motorsport Games Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Motorsport Network LLC.

