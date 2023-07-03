H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HNNMY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Danske upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HNNMY stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. The firm has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.81 and a beta of 1.35. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 1 year low of $1.72 and a 1 year high of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 1.52%.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

(Free Report)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.