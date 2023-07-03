Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,056 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,318 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 90,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $216,000. American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.4% during the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 89,369 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,599 shares of company stock valued at $24,142,177. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $120.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $129.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.71. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

