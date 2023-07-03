Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 1,075 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

CVX stock opened at $157.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.01. The company has a market cap of $298.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

