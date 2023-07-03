Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.13 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.9% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $310.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.61 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $295.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.81. The company has a market capitalization of $312.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Several analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

