Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $720,000 in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,593 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 622,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,001,000 after acquiring an additional 143,483 shares in the last quarter. Avala Global LP bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $16,455,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,392 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

NVDA opened at $423.02 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $439.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 220.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total value of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.