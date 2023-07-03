HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 18,618 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,618 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $139,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of AAPL opened at $193.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $194.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.29.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.30%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $32,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,299,192.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,105 shares of company stock valued at $25,234,985. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.52.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

