HC Wainwright Weighs in on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C($0.75). The firm had revenue of C$26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.72 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a return on equity of 21.38%.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

Energy Fuels Company Profile

EFR stock opened at C$8.23 on Monday. Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of C$6.14 and a 1-year high of C$10.81. The firm has a market cap of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.31. The company has a current ratio of 28.08, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

(Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

