Head-To-Head Analysis: Grupo Financiero Banorte (GBOOF) & Its Competitors

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOF) is one of 282 publicly-traded companies in the "Banks—Regional" industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Grupo Financiero Banorte to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A 1.52 Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors $444.65 billion $805.49 million 242.97

Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Grupo Financiero Banorte. Grupo Financiero Banorte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dividends

40.8% of Grupo Financiero Banorte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Grupo Financiero Banorte pays an annual dividend of $0.98 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.5%. Grupo Financiero Banorte pays out 17.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.1% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Financiero Banorte 0 0 0 0 N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 1115 3519 3325 38 2.29

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 317.28%. Given Grupo Financiero Banorte’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Financiero Banorte has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Grupo Financiero Banorte and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Financiero Banorte N/A N/A N/A Grupo Financiero Banorte Competitors 32.81% 10.51% 0.92%

Summary

Grupo Financiero Banorte competitors beat Grupo Financiero Banorte on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services in Mexico. The company offers payroll accounts and credit cards; car, mortgage, payroll, and personal credit banorte; and savings and investment products. It also provides insurance products, including life, home, auto, health, savings, credit card, mobile equipment, and mortgage credit insurance; foreign exchange services; and online and mobile banking services. Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1899 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

