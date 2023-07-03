Head-To-Head Comparison: Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) versus ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRUY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ManpowerGroup and Recruit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 6 3 0 2.09 Recruit 0 1 1 0 2.50

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus target price of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.02%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $19.44 billion 0.21 $373.80 million $6.88 11.54 Recruit N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Recruit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than Recruit.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.9% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.85% 17.48% 4.75% Recruit N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats Recruit on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Media & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others; and SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

