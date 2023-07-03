Head-To-Head Review: Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) & Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD)

Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Free Report) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Resources has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 77.07% 54.18% 36.42%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $801.76 million 4.18 $476.48 million $2.76 5.78

This table compares Allied Resources and Black Stone Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 19.6% of Black Stone Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Resources and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.03%. Given Black Stone Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Stone Minerals is more favorable than Allied Resources.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats Allied Resources on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Resources

Allied Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas. The company was formerly known as General Allied Oil and Gas Co and changed its name to Allied Resources, Inc. in August 1998. Allied Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. was founded in 1876 and is based in Houston, Texas.

