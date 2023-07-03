Head to Head Review: Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) and The Competition

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Free Report) is one of 1,204 public companies in the “Asset Management” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Blackstone Secured Lending Fund to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s rivals have a beta of 0.69, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 46.93% 12.58% 5.30% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors 374.59% 7.95% 4.97%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone Secured Lending Fund 0 1 6 0 2.86 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors 1053 4624 5987 83 2.43

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund currently has a consensus price target of $27.07, suggesting a potential downside of 1.05%. As a group, “Asset Management” companies have a potential upside of 87.43%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone Secured Lending Fund $850.00 million $404.56 million 10.25 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Competitors $240.64 million $5.71 million 31.81

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.6% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Asset Management” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund pays out 104.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Asset Management” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.0% and pay out 639.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act). In addition, the Fund elected to be treated for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company (RIC), as defined under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the Code). The fund also intends to continue to comply with the requirements prescribed by the Code in order to maintain tax treatment as a RIC. The fund's investment objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily through originated loans, equity and other securities, including syndicated loans, of private U.S. companies, specifically small and middle market companies, typically in the form of first lien senior secured and unitranche loans (including first out/last out loans), and to a lesser extent, second lien, third lien, unsecured and subordinated loans and other debt and equity securities.

