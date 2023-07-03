Head to Head Review: Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) vs. Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY)

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Free Report) and Nampak (OTCMKTS:NPKLY – Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.6% of Karat Packaging shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nampak shares are held by institutional investors. 71.5% of Karat Packaging shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Karat Packaging alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Karat Packaging and Nampak’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $422.96 million 0.86 $23.65 million $1.31 13.93 Nampak N/A N/A N/A $1.80 7.00

Analyst Recommendations

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Nampak. Nampak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Karat Packaging, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Karat Packaging and Nampak, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nampak 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Nampak.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Nampak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 6.29% 17.81% 10.82% Nampak N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Nampak on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

(Free Report)

Karat Packaging Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to national and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was incorporated in 2108 and is based in Chino, California.

About Nampak

(Free Report)

Nampak Limited manufactures and sells metal, plastic, and paper packaging products in South Africa and rest of Africa. It offers HDPE and PET bottles and jars, plastic closures, and crates and drums for the fruit juice, dairy, carbonated soft drink, water, alcoholic beverage, bakery, agriculture, chemical, petroleum, personal care, and household markets. The company also provides aluminum beverage cans and ends for the alcoholic, carbonated soft drink, fruit juice, energy drink, vegetable juice, and ice tea markets; tinplate food cans for the canned food market; and aluminum and tinplate cans, including aerosols, monoblocs, and paint and shoe polish cans to the personal care, household goods, and industrial markets, as well as crowns for the beverage market. In addition, it offers beverage cartons for milk, fruit juice, water, and traditional beer; self-opening paper bags for the flour and sugar markets; and corrugated cases/boxes for the tobacco, poultry, and food and general commercial markets, as well as labels and folding cartons for the tobacco, food, and beverage markets. The company is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.