Head-To-Head Review: OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) & Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB)

Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Free Report) and OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Statera Biopharma and OncoSec Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A OncoSec Medical 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 1.08 -$101.85 million N/A N/A OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$34.18 million ($15.29) -0.02

This table compares Statera Biopharma and OncoSec Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OncoSec Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Statera Biopharma.

Risk and Volatility

Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Statera Biopharma and OncoSec Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Statera Biopharma -2,490.02% N/A -602.58% OncoSec Medical N/A -868.29% -160.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OncoSec Medical beats Statera Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's product pipeline includes KEYNOTE-695, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; TAVO + SARS-CoV-2 spike glycoprotein, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19; and TAVO + epacadostat + pembrolizumab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma head and neck cancer. Its pipeline also comprises TAVO +nivolumab, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; TAVO + CXCL9 for the treatment of solid tumors; and OMS-100 and OMS-102, which are in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890; and a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate TAVO in combination or sequenced with a HER2-plasmid vaccine. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

