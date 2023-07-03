Head to Head Survey: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) versus Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM)

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) and Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain pays an annual dividend of $2.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 117.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Iron Mountain pays out 124.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend for 19 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Iron Mountain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 4 0 2.50 Iron Mountain 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has a consensus target price of $76.28, indicating a potential upside of 14.03%. Iron Mountain has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.12%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than Iron Mountain.

91.1% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Iron Mountain shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Iron Mountain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.61 $284.63 million $1.52 44.01 Iron Mountain $5.10 billion 3.25 $556.98 million $1.98 28.70

Iron Mountain has higher revenue and earnings than Equity LifeStyle Properties. Iron Mountain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iron Mountain has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Iron Mountain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.50% 18.71% 5.21% Iron Mountain 11.20% 88.48% 3.28%

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Iron Mountain on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 30, 2023, we own or have an interest in 448 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 170,965 sites.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction, and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

