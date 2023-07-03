Head to Head Survey: Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF)

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) and Credit Saison (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Finance Of America Companies and Credit Saison, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 2 2 0 2.50 Credit Saison 1 0 0 0 1.00

Finance Of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $2.28, indicating a potential upside of 19.11%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than Credit Saison.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies -40.10% -21.82% -0.56% Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Credit Saison’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and Credit Saison’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies $573.24 million 0.29 -$190.68 million ($2.75) -0.69 Credit Saison N/A N/A N/A C$144.02 0.09

Credit Saison has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Finance Of America Companies. Finance Of America Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credit Saison, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.3% of Credit Saison shares are held by institutional investors. 15.6% of Finance Of America Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Credit Saison beats Finance Of America Companies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance Of America Companies

(Free Report)

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Credit Saison

(Free Report)

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. provides leasing, finance, real estate, entertainment, and payment services in Japan and internationally. The company offers credit cards, prepaid and debit cards, smartphone-based services, and information processing services; internet advertisement agency; marketing consulting; temporary staffing; and contracting services. It also engages in the credit guarantee and finance related businesses; real estate business; real estate leasing activities; and digital marketing and asset management services, as well as develops and manages amusement. Further, it involved in the import and sell of lifestyle goods; cleaning, security, and property maintenance services; debt collection; personal loan; life/non-life insurance agency; online ticket system and payment services; digital lending; and sells information security and office disaster prevention related services, etc. The company was formerly known as Seibu Credit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Credit Saison Co., Ltd. in October 1989. Credit Saison Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.