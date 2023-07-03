Head to Head Survey: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Free Report) and Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treace Medical Concepts has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.0% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Treace Medical Concepts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $53.30 million 11.29 $12.83 million $1.09 43.80 Treace Medical Concepts $141.84 million 11.06 -$42.81 million ($0.84) -30.45

This table compares IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IRadimed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Treace Medical Concepts. Treace Medical Concepts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IRadimed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 24.27% 20.03% 17.33% Treace Medical Concepts -30.48% -48.57% -23.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IRadimed and Treace Medical Concepts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Treace Medical Concepts 0 1 4 0 2.80

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.64%. Treace Medical Concepts has a consensus price target of $29.60, indicating a potential upside of 15.72%. Given Treace Medical Concepts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Treace Medical Concepts is more favorable than IRadimed.

Summary

IRadimed beats Treace Medical Concepts on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRadimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices for physicians, surgeons, ambulatory surgery centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity. It also provides Lapiplasty mini-incision system designed to allow the Lapiplasty procedure to be performed through a 3.5cm incision; and Adductoplasty system designed for reproducible realignment, stabilization, and fusion of the midfoot. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

