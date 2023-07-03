Healios K.K. (HLOSF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Healios K.K. (OTCMKTS:HLOSF – Free Report) is one of 387 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Healios K.K. to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Healios K.K. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healios K.K. N/A N/A N/A Healios K.K. Competitors -10,516.93% -70.67% -19.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healios K.K. and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Healios K.K. N/A N/A -32.57 Healios K.K. Competitors $116.10 million -$3.55 million 14.15

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Healios K.K.’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Healios K.K.. Healios K.K. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

20.3% of Healios K.K. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healios K.K. and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healios K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A Healios K.K. Competitors 765 1597 4214 39 2.53

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 114.51%. Given Healios K.K.’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healios K.K. has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Healios K.K. peers beat Healios K.K. on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Healios K.K.

Healios K.K. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of cell therapy and regenerative medicine products in Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company is also developing cellular and tissue-based products comprising HLCR011 and HLCR012 that are iPSC regenerative medicines for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration; HLCL041, an iPSC regenerative medicine for the treatment of metabolic liver disease; and HLCM051, a regenerative medicine for treatment of ischemic stroke and acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as HLCN061 for treating solid tumors. Healios K.K. has a joint research agreement with the Hyogo Medical University on cancer immunotherapies for mesothelioma using eNK cells. The company was formerly known as Retina Institute Japan, K.K. and changed its name to Healios K.K. in September 2013. Healios K.K. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

