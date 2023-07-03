HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the May 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HeartBeam Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEATW opened at $0.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. HeartBeam has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

Get HeartBeam alerts:

About HeartBeam

(Free Report)

Featured Stories

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartBeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartBeam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.