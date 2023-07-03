Hedeker Wealth LLC Purchases 1,173 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.0% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.63.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $119.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $129.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,165 shares of company stock worth $23,767,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

