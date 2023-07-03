Helen of Troy (HELE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 10th. Analysts expect Helen of Troy to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Helen of Troy has set its FY24 guidance at $8.50 to $9.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.72. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $484.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.17 million. On average, analysts expect Helen of Troy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $108.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day moving average of $101.60. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $172.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CFO Brian Grass acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,818.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter worth $223,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.75.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

