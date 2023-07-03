Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.21. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $769.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.49 million.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE:HP opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. Helmerich & Payne has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

